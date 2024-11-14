Photos – Mike Tyson hits the scales in ripped shape for Jake Paul boxing fight

Whilst fans and pundits alike have criticized tomorrow’s matchup between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson – the 58-year-old veteran is certainly in impressive shape ahead of the pairing, stepping on the scales for their pairing this weekend showing off a ripped physique.

Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion, makes his return to the ring for the first time since his 2006 retirement, failing to make it from his stool in his bout against Kevin McBride – which following a knockout loss to Brit heavyweight, Danny Williams.

Most recently featuring in an exhibition pairing with fellow former world heavyweight pugilist, Roy Jones Jr. four years ago in California, Tyson, who weighed in at 220lbs on that occasion – turned in a split decision draw against the former champion in their WBC scored pairing.

Mike Tyson hits the scales for Jake Paul fight tomorrow

And making his return this weekend, Tyson stepped on the scale this morning ahead of the ceremonial weigh ins – appearing in spectacular shape for his age, with the official weights of both himself, and opponent Paul revealed tonight.

Mike Tyson weighed in early Thursday morning ⚖️



Weights haven’t been released but Tyson is looking ripped 💪 #PaulTyson (via @MostVpromotions) pic.twitter.com/E80bzlOY1T — All the Smoke Boxing (@atsboxing) November 14, 2024

Planning a quickfire win over the outspoken Ohio native tomorrow night in ‘The Lone Star State’, Tyson pointed to his career-best 8-second knockout win earlier in his boxing tenure – vowing to dispatch the brash opponent inside just two minutes in Texas.

“My intention is to knock him (Jake Paul) out… My quickest knockout is eight seconds,” Mike Tyson told TMZ during an interview ahead of his boxing return. “So that’s okay… I’m not a psychic but he will be sleeping.”

Himself turning in his tenth career win earlier this summer, YouTuber and social media influencer, Paul managed to stop former UFC welterweight contender, Mike Perry with an eventual sixth round knockout in Florida.