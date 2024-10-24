KSI: Mike Tyson warned of ‘Total destruction’ ahead of clash with Jake Paul

Always a massive rival of Jake Paul, polarizing musician and YouTuber, KSI claims the Ohio puncher will still likely “destroy” former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson next month — despite poking fun at the former’s training footage ahead of the bout.

Paul, who boasts a 10-1 professional boxing record, most recently featured in a short-notice main event bout with former UFC welterweight contender and current BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry, landing his tenth professional win to boot.

As for Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight gold holder in professional boxing, has been sidelined from competition since 2006, most recently ending his career in the midst of a two-fight losing run to both Kevin McBride and Danny Williams.

And most recently competing against fellow former world champion, Roy Jones Jr. back in 2020 in an exhibition pairing, New York veteran, Tyson fought to a draw against the former in a WBC scored bout.

And next month, Tyson and Paul will headline a Netflix broadcasted event in Arlington, Texas — in a professional pairing, with much made about the former’s inclusion in a well-scrutinized matchup to snap his lengthy retirement from professional boxing.

KSI confident Jake Paul “destroys” Mike Tyson in November boxing fight

And another critic to voice his concern for former world champion, Tyson is the above-mentioned KSI — who claimed that while he was not sure about the boxing prowess of long-time rival, Paul, he is picking the latter to win with relative ease in their heavyweight clash next month.

“I’ve seen parts of his (Jake Paul’s) training footage, he just looks awful,” KSI said on his YouTube channel. “He just looks so slow, so sluggish. This isn’t his natural weight. It is what it is. I still think he’s going to absolutely destroy Mike Tyson because Mike Tyson is old as f*ck.