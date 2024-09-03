Mike Tyson And the Benefits of CBD – Mental Health and Pain Management

Heavyweight boxing great Mike Tyson swears by the benefits of using CBD. According to ‘Iron’ Mike, CBD has massively helped him get off opioids, assisted with his mental health, and managed the chronic in his body. Additionally, many athletes proclaim the benefits that go beyond pain management.

Mike Tyson And the Benefits of CBD

Mike Tyson has become a significant advocate for the use of CBD and cannabis. He discusses their benefits based on his personal experiences. Tyson has spoken openly about how these products have positively impacted his life, particularly in managing pain resulting from his legendary boxing career.

The heavyweight great credits CBD with helping him reduce his reliance on opioids, which he previously used for pain management. Also, he has noted improvements in his mental health and overall well-being, attributing a new sense of peace to his switch from alcohol to marijuana. If one is interested, check out dab rigs for sale for more information.

The boxer explains:

“I’ve been fighting for over 20 years, and my body has a lot of wear and tear. I had two surgeries and I used marijuana to calm my nerves, and it would take the pain away … But before, they had me on those opiates, and those opiates had me all screwed up … I thought about how much good I could do by helping people with cannabis. It was a no brainer“

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 16: Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

Tyson is also a vocal advocate for the use of CBD and cannabis, particularly in the context of sports. He promotes these products for their potential to assist athletes with pain management and recovery, and he supports the idea of cannabis use in sports to enhance performance. Tyson believes that CBD can help individuals move away from opioid addiction and even supports research into how cannabis can aid veterans returning from deployment.

According to Mike Tyson, CBD, and cannabis offer numerous benefits, including pain relief and management, improved sleep quality, stress and anxiety reduction, enhanced mental clarity and focus, and potential assistance in treating conditions such as arthritis.

Benefits of CBD in Athletes

Mike Tyson uses CBD for issues such as anxiety and pain management, but many athletes use the same product for different benefits. Research suggests that CBD may offer anti-inflammatory effects, helping to manage inflammation and oxidative stress resulting from intense exercise, which could contribute to faster recovery and reduced muscle soreness.

Additionally, CBD’s analgesic properties may help alleviate pain and soreness associated with rigorous training and competition. Athletes might also benefit from CBD’s potential to improve sleep quality and regulate sleep patterns.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Mike Tyson swears by its benefits and will be using CBD to aid in his fight against Jake Paul later this year.