New audio has been released of Mike Perry’s mother calling the police on her son who had allegedly just attacked his wife (now divorced) Danielle Nickerson on February 10, 2020.

Perry tried to get in front of the news cycle a couple of days ago by issuing a statement denying all potential claims of physical abuse made by his ex-wife. A day later MMA Junkie released an interview with Nickerson in which she claims Perry assaulted her on several occasions – February 10 being the worst occurrence. After receiving a beating from Perry, Nickerson was able to escape to a neighbor’s house to call Sandra Young, her then mother in law. Young took Nickerson back to her home in the nearby Altamonte Springs.

Perry later arrived at his mother’s address and that’s when Young decided to call the police on her son. The 911 begins with Young explaining the situation to the call handler and expressing her fear of what Perry may do.

“I’m out in the driveway, and he’s violent right now, and I’m scared for my life, and I don’t know what he’s going to do,” Young says on the call. “He’s revving his engine right now. His wife is inside my house, and I’m afraid he’s going to hurt her.”

The 911 call lasted nearly eight minutes; Perry leaves the scene about 90 seconds into the call. Young stays on the line and gives disturbing details about what the UFC fighter had done and threatened to do.

“He said he’s not leaving without her. And I said, ‘She’s not getting in the car,’” Young tells dispatch. “I went and picked her up from the neighbor’s … and I brought her back to my house and then he just showed up. And I tried to talk to him. And I told him he needed to leave and that he needed to go home and sleep. And he said, ‘I’m not leaving. If she doesn’t come out here in five minutes, I’m going to go home and burn the house down.’”

