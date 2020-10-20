Popular UFC welterweight Mike Perry is facing fresh allegations of domestic abuse from his ex-wife Danielle Nickerson. The womanly previously known as ‘The Platinum Princess’ spoke to MMA Junkie about her ex-husband’s physical abuse but insisted she was not seeking vengeance against him.

“This is nothing to hurt him,” Nickerson said. “I know that my words are not going to have an impact on his career.”

Nickerson claims she was the victim of physical assaults by Perry a “handful of times”. The worst of which took place on February 10, 2020. According to Nickerson, her ex-husband became enraged after a night out in Orlando, Florida. Perry began beating her on the ground and didn’t stop until he got tired. Nickerson managed to flee to a neighbor’s house where she claims Perry’s mother picked her up and called the police on her son.

“It was like a movie,” Nickerson said. “You’re like, this isn’t my life. What is happening right now? I (thought) if I don’t leave and run out of this house, I will die.”

Nickerson says the violence was never “even remotely close” to that previously but does claim Perry had hit her on other occasions. One assault left her with a hematoma on her forehead. Another resulted in a bruised eye and swollen lip.

Perry tried to get ahead of this story last night. ‘Platinum’ posted the below statement denying all claims of physical abuse.

“It’s come to my attention that a media organization will be running a story in reference to a past issue with my ex wife. I would like to address this here now,” Mike Perry wrote on social media. “First and foremost I did not put my hands on my ex at any point in our short term marriage. Secondly, I have already admitted to having an issue with alcohol, and I have been a part of an intensive rehab program that was able to help address not only that but also helped me with anger management. After the completion of the course, I realized that I had said some things in the past that do not put me and what I stand for in the best of light and for that I apologize. I am now in a loving relationship where I am looking forward and excited to welcoming my first born. I’m hopeful, my ex can move on and find peace as I have.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

