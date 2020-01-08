Mike Perry Uses ‘N-Word’ In Latest Verbal Assault On Actor Michael Jai White

UFC welterweight “Platinum” Mike Perry has been in the middle of a back-and-forth with actor Michael Jai White over White’s recent comments about the late Kimbo Slice.
White’s comments seem to have gotten under the skin of Perry, who has been taking a lot of shots at the actor on Twitter as of late. In a recent Tweet, Perry used the ‘n-word’ against White, calling him a “b*tch a** n*gga.”
“Maybe if MP learned my “Prison Movie Technique” he wouldn’t be ranked #20? I got no time for playground callouts Brother but holla when you come thru and maybe I’ll have time to give you a personal demo. Just DM me Bro. It really ain’t that hard!”
“Blood and bone more like bitch ass nigga @MichaelJaiWhite”
This certainly struck a nerve with many who read the Tweet, including UFC strawweight competitor Angela Hill, who spoke out against Perry for using the racial slur.
“White people using ‘nigga’ to insult a black person, I don’t give a fuck what your intentions were, it ain’t right. The few times I’ve run into Perry during fights he’s seemed cool, this isn’t cool.”
Perry certainly doesn’t seem to think he’s in the wrong here, however, as he defended his comments in a follow-up Tweet.
“You have to make a big deal out of this. A white man said that to you because you straight up being one. Y’all can’t act like you don’t hear me. It was bull shit he was trying to slander a real gangsta so people would think he more than an actor. For #FLA we say #FOH”
What do you think about Perry’s comments?