Mike Perry Uses ‘N-Word’ In Latest Verbal Assault On Actor Michael Jai White

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight “Platinum” Mike Perry has been in the middle of a back-and-forth with actor Michael Jai White over White’s recent comments about the late Kimbo Slice.

White’s comments seem to have gotten under the skin of Perry, who has been taking a lot of shots at the actor on Twitter as of late. In a recent Tweet, Perry used the ‘n-word’ against White, calling him a “b*tch a** n*gga.”

“Maybe if MP learned my “Prison Movie Technique” he wouldn’t be ranked #20? I got no time for playground callouts Brother but holla when you come thru and maybe I’ll have time to give you a personal demo. Just DM me Bro. It really ain’t that hard!”

Maybe if MP learned my “Prison Movie Technique” he wouldn’t be ranked #20?😏I got no time for playground callouts Brother but holla when you come thru and maybe I’ll have time to give you a personal demo. Just DM me Bro. It really ain’t that hard! https://t.co/kxKdE5BTzO — Michael Jai White (@MichaelJaiWhite) January 5, 2020

“Blood and bone more like bitch ass nigga @MichaelJaiWhite”

Blood and bone more like bitch ass nigga @MichaelJaiWhite — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 7, 2020

This certainly struck a nerve with many who read the Tweet, including UFC strawweight competitor Angela Hill, who spoke out against Perry for using the racial slur.

“White people using ‘nigga’ to insult a black person, I don’t give a fuck what your intentions were, it ain’t right. The few times I’ve run into Perry during fights he’s seemed cool, this isn’t cool.”

White people using ‘nigga’ to insult a black person, I don’t give a fuck what your intentions were, it ain’t right. The few times I’ve run into Perry during fights he’s seemed cool, this isn’t cool. https://t.co/4PnQ5vHKVl — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) January 8, 2020

Perry certainly doesn’t seem to think he’s in the wrong here, however, as he defended his comments in a follow-up Tweet.

“You have to make a big deal out of this. A white man said that to you because you straight up being one. Y’all can’t act like you don’t hear me. It was bull shit he was trying to slander a real gangsta so people would think he more than an actor. For #FLA we say #FOH”

You have to make a big deal out of this. A white man said that to you because you straight up being one. Y’all can’t act like you don’t hear me. It was bull shit he was trying to slander a real gangsta so people would think he more than an actor. For #FLA we say #FOH — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 7, 2020

What do you think about Perry’s comments?