Mike Perry Is Thankful To Be Fighting ‘Weak Ass’ Mickey Gall Next

Spread the word!













Popular welterweight Mike Perry is happy to be fighting Mickey Gall next after a run of tough opponents that has seen him lose three of his past four fights.

Last week Brett Okamoto of ESPN revealed Perry will take on Gall at an event scheduled for June 27. ‘Platinum’ has now confirmed that it will be his next fight on social media. Perry also revealed he is happy to have what he views as an easier fight after years of facing the best at 170lbs.

“All of my opponent have been top tier for the past 3 years, Perry said. “The best welterweights out there. So I’ve struggled a bit. To have a weak ass opponent like Mickey Gall for a real paycheck is a dream come true. Lol thanks UFC.”

All my opponents have been top tier for the past 3 years. The best welterweights out there. So I’ve struggled a bit. To have a weak ass opponent like @mickeygall for a real paycheck is a dream come true. Lol thanks @ufc — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 7, 2020

Come fight night Perry will be without a proper corner. The 28-year-old revealed in a recent interview his girlfriend will be the only person in his corner for his next fight, he said.

“My girlfriend, just her,” Perry said. “If not, her and her friend.

“… I’m not listening to any coaches right now. Coaches who are saying things that they ain’t gonna go in there and do. They want it to be this way or this way, and like it’s a totally different way. I need a guy like me to hold mitts; I want to hold mitts for myself to be honest with you. I can show people a couple of techniques or whatever, and I’m just ready to fight for my life. … Ain’t nobody gonna take this from me.”

“All I need the corner for is to pass me the bottle of water,” Perry said. “Wipe my head off or put the ice on my neck when I get hot coming in between the rounds. It’s probably not gonna go more than five minutes, and if it does, all I need is a bottle of water. I need to sip a drink, put some ice on my neck, and I don’t need no advice.”

Do you think Mike Perry is underestimating Mickey Gall heading into this fight?