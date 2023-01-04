Mike Perry shares signed fight contract for Jake Paul bout: “He changed his mind.”

By
Murdo Todd
-
Mike Perry
Getty Images
Former UFC welterweight, Mike Perry shared images of a supposed contract offered to him by Jake Paul.

Paul, who last fought Anderson Silva, winning in an impressive display, is seemingly never far from being called out by some of combat sports’ most notable names.

Perry would take to Twitter to share screenshots of an alleged contract, claiming he had signed it but Paul had backed out.

Perry would also claim that Paul backed out of the fight after changing his mind:

Mike Perry’s boxing career

Since his departure from the UFC, Perry has enjoyed a successful transition into boxing, both gloved and bare-knuckle. Perry first took on 27-3 professional boxer Mike Seals, who shared the ring with the likes of Edwin Rodriguez and Eleider Alvarez during his time as a light-heavyweight.

The bout, which was a mixed rules contest put on by Triller, would be awarded to Perry after seven rounds. Perry would then move on to BKFC, debuting in bare-knuckle and taking on former Ultimate Fighter contestant, Julian Lane. The fight would go as someone would expect a bare-knuckle fight involving Perry to go, producing a bloody, exciting affair in which Perry would drop Lane to earn the judge’s decision.

Perry has found his niche and would be rewarded with one of the biggest bare-knuckle fights in BKFC history. ‘Platinum’ would be matched up with Bellator’s Michael ‘Venom’ Page, in what would be a fight that no one knew they needed.

Perry, who was the underdog heading into the bout, would again put on a show and take his post-UFC career to 3-0 following another entertaining contest.

