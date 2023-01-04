Mike Perry challenges Donald Cerrone to a boxing match: ‘I’m up for my rematch.”

Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry has challenged the recently retired Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone to a boxing match.

Perry and Cerrone previously faced off at UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez, a classic event that featured one of the greatest KO’s of all time in the main event. However, in the co-main, Donald Cerrone would submit Mike Perry with a crippling belly down armbar, leaving fans with this iconic image:

Donald Cerrone says he felt Mike Perry’s arm ‘pop’ before UFC Denver submission finish https://t.co/p1VYfXNDMl pic.twitter.com/6ZQr9PJHnj — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 11, 2018

Since then, both men have departed the promotion. Mike Perry had found himself on a two-fight losing streak, coming up short against Tim Means and Daniel Rodriguez. Instead of continuing with MMA, ‘Platinum’ Perry would in a custom rules boxing match vs. Michael Seals at Triad Combat 1. Since then, he has switched over to bare-knuckle boxing, picking up back-to-back victories over Julian Lane and Michael Page.

Donald Cerrone would remain with the UFC for a year later than Perry. However, after going seven fights without a win, he made the decision to hang up the gloves (and the hat).

With both men now free from their UFC contracts, Mike Perry has suggested they run it back, this time in the squared circle. He stated the following on Twitter: “If you’re looking to box @Cowboycerrone I’m up for my rematch. . .”

If you’re looking to box @Cowboycerrone I’m up for my rematch. . . — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2023

‘Cowboy’ is yet to respond, although he did recently indicate that he’d be open to a boxing match with Jake Paul. He also recently confessed to using steroids now that he is free of regular USADA checks.

Would you like to see Donald Cerrone and Mike Perry compete in a boxing match?