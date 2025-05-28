Watch: Mike Perry and Sean Strickland Bring the Heat in Intense Sparring Footage

BKFC brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry went toe-to-toe with former UFC champion Sean Strickland in an intense sparring session.

While both fighters await their next assignment, they decided to have a go at one another at Strickland’s home gym, Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas. Perry later posted the footage on social media, which you can check out below:



After a middling run under the UFC banner that saw him go 7-8, Perry put together an impressive career resurgence in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, earning wins over the likes of Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves. He quickly became the promotion’s top draw and eventually emerged as the company’s official ‘King of Violence‘ following his victory over Alvarez.

Perry’s last time competing was a boxing match with Jake Paul in July 2024. ‘Platinum’ lost the bout in the sixth round by TKO and was subsequently “fired” by Conor McGregor, who is a part-owner of BKFC.

Sean Strickland is one big win away from another potential UFC title opportunity

Meanwhile, Strickland last fought in February, delivering a lackluster performance against Dricus du Plessis in their middleweight championship rematch at UFC 312.

Despite losing two of his last three, both against du Plessis, Strickland is still the No. 2 ranked contender in the 185-pound division, meaning one big win could put him right back into pole position for a title opportunity.

Possible matchups for ‘Tarzan’ include a rematch with Israel Adesanya, a clash with top-ranked middleweight Nassourdine Imavov, or a meeting with Fighting Nerds product Caio Borralho.