Longtime UFC standout Mike Perry has been known to ‘toe the line’ when it comes to how he acts in the public eye, but he still has a dedicated fanbase that has supported him through thick and thin. This was further evidenced when Perry held a video chat event with fans, and one fan of ‘Platinum’ went as far as gifting him $10,000 just to have a conversation.

Perry has been relatively quiet since his last UFC outing when he lost to Daniel Rodriguez by unanimous decision at UFC on ABC 2. Perry has lost four of his last five fights and his UFC future remains uncertain.

But don’t tell that to one anonymous fan who displayed his dedication to Perry’s efforts full-throttle.

“You can say what you want but I’m trying to give people the chance to connect with me, the ones who will pay aren’t the jerks that comment,” Perry tweeted recently. “You guys are the weirdos. Someone recently gave me 10k to talk to me so the only broke ones are the haters. I’d pay to talk too.”

Fans in the replies were in awe by Perry’s comments that one fan paid ten grand just to have a conversation.

Perry has hinted at a potential transition to boxing to fight Jake Paul or another rising talent, but he hasn’t completely eliminated the possibility of making another run in MMA and the UFC. For now, it’s unclear what Perry’s future holds and the UFC brass has been coy about whether or not they’d be willing to re-sign him.

Perry has had a controversy-filled run in MMA, but he remains a fighter through it all and is respected by many fans. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up next.

