Despite their heated rivalry, Mike Perry will be rooting for Darren Till this weekend.

Till and Perry have been exchanging heated words in recent weeks after the former’s antics on social media. Till notably mocked Perry’s new girlfriend and also made a website dedicated to him — and not in a positive manner.

“Platinum” hasn’t received those actions well and even went as far as saying he would be willing to go to jail if he could lay his hands on Till in public.

That said, he will be supporting Till when the latter faces former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the UFC Fight Island 3 headline this weekend.

Only there is a slight catch.

“I’m rooting for you @darrentill2 , usually whoever I’m rooting for loses tho 🤷🏼‍♂️🙅🏼‍♂️”

I’m rooting for you @darrentill2 , usually whoever I’m rooting for loses tho 🤷🏼‍♂️🙅🏼‍♂️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 23, 2020

Till Doesn’t Believe He Will Ever Fight Perry

Despite the animosity Perry has for Till, the Liverpool native doesn’t believe they will ever end up fighting inside the Octagon.

And that’s not because they’re currently in different divisions.

“I think it’s just because he’s got a new girl and stuff that probably little bit offended his sensitivity, but that’s the fight game, mate,” Till told BT Sport recently. “You have to be able to take it all on the chin and he obviously can’t, so he’s talking like next time he sees me, he’s gonna poke me in the eye or something. Come on mate, we both know that’s not gonna happen. I’m 6-foot-2. I’d lift him straight off his feet but I don’t take offense to it. Let him take offense to it, mate.

“I hope he does well. I hope he gets the fights he wants. He’s never going to fight me. I’m fighting contenders, former champs. He needs to worry about his path first, before he starts worrying about me because he ain’t getting that fight.”

Do you think Till and Perry will ever fight?