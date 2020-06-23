Mike Perry Willing To Go To Jail If He Could Beat Brakes Off Darren Till

Spread the word!













Mike Perry and Darren Till’s beef is only intensifying.

The pair have been going back-and-forth in recent weeks with Till even going as far as making a MikePerryIsABum.com website.

That didn’t go down well with “Platinum” who predicts he would beat Till even with a size disadvantage if he moved up to middleweight to face the Liverpool native.

“He wants me to go up. He thinks if I go up to 185, he’ll have an easy day, but I’ll be too fast for his fat ass,” Perry told UFC veteran Mike Swick in a recent interview (via Bloody Elbow). “I’ll piece his ass up just like I did when we sparred. I hit him with six, seven, eight, punch combinations once I got inside of that reach.”

Perry: Till Wouldn’t Say Things To My Face

Perry, meanwhile, has blocked Till on social media and doesn’t care to give him too much attention until they can actually fight.

In fact, the reason he did it was in Till’s best interests as he started to raise his voice more and deliver a classic rant.

“I don’t even want to give that dude the time of day until we can make it happen. Everybody is like ‘oh why did you block him?’ or I’m ‘scared’ of him. No, the thing is, I’m scared of myself!” Perry said. “You want to play with me over the internet because you would never say these things to my face! Nobody would! Nobody could! Because I would f—king do something about it. I don’t care who you are! I don’t give a f—k! Nobody gonna play with me in my life like that.

“Social media is not real time! You want to f—king play, and I’m not going to forget about it. If I could see this motherf—ker in the street, I would do it for free! If we are ever in the same place, at the same time, I will go to f—king jail for beating the brakes off of him, if he wants to be a little p-ssy boy and press charges on me.”

Hopefully, we do get to see a Till vs. Perry fight inside the Octagon at some point in the future.

What do you make of Perry’s comments?