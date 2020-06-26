Mike Perry Reveals Jon Jones Introduced Him To His Girlfriend

Spread the word!













Popular welterweight Mike Perry has revealed UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones introduced him to his current girlfriend Latory Gonzalez who will be the only person in his corner when he fights Mickey Gall on Saturday night (27 June).

Speaking to CBS Sports Perry reminisced about the night he met his current girlfriend, explaining how Jones was integral to the two getting together, he said.

“So I walked in and Jon Jones saw me and he smiled. He looked to his right and he saw Latory and he grabbed her hand and he grabbed my hand,” Perry said. “He might have grabbed mine first; it makes me feel better [if I say] he grabbed mine first. He grabbed my hand and brought our hands together and I picked her up and gave her a hug and said, ‘Let’s get out of here.’”

Many fans and pundits are worried by Perry’s plan to operate with no corner at UFC on ESPN 12 but the man himself is confident.

“Peace and quiet to hear [Gall’s] corner. I don’t ever hear nothing of value, bro,” Perry said. “I have been in positions in fights. When ‘Cowboy’ [Donald Cerrone] was going for the armbar, I didn’t hear anyone yelling for me to watch for that armbar. Maybe I’m not listening or something but I just feel like, ‘OK, if I ain’t going to listen anyways, why the f— should they be here and get any of the credit? What the f— did they do for me to get a front row seat to one of the best f—ing shows on planet Earth?’

“This is a ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry fight, bro, and there’s one person in this world who deserves the opportunity for that front row seat and that’s the most beautiful thing that I ever saw,” Perry added. “It’s my girl, Latory Gonzalez.

“[Gonzalez] is new motivation, the best motivation and the motivation I’ve been looking for my whole life,” Perry concluded. “What does a guy fight for? Deep down, the animalistic features we have say that ‘if I could beat that guy and bite his neck before he bites mine, I get to take the pretty girl home.’

