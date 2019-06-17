Mike Perry Pitches Donald Cerrone Rematch

Spread the word!













Mike Perry recently got back on the winning track, and is already pitching to avenge a loss to one of his former high-profile opponents.

The top contender is looking to run a fight back with Donald Cerrone under the UFC banner. In their first fight, which served as the co-main event of UFC Denver at the Pepsi Center last November, Cerrone submitted Perry via armbar at 4:46 of the first round.

At the time of the finish, Cerrone was on the bottom and transitioned to an armbar, going belly down. Perry had no choice but to tap as a result. There was some bad blood coming into this fight.

It all started when Cerrone verbally assaulted the JacksonWink gym, including calling them a “puppy mill” when speaking with Joe Rogan on his podcast. Perry has been training with JacksonWink for the past several months.

While doing a recent interview on MMA Junkie Radio, Perry made it known that he thinks he can beat Cerrone should a rematch get booked:

“I’m not trying to be a sore loser over here, and I’m not gonna beg for a rematch. But I think I’m a capable athlete. And I think he got one over on me, where, in the right mindset that I feel these days, I can beat that guy,” Perry said (H/T to MMANews).

“And I think I (have) earned that ability or responsibility to get that opportunity to go in the cage and Octagon and fight him again. And he would have to see a different Mike Perry.”

Before this fight, Perry scored the first decision win of his career when he beat Paul Felder at UFC 226. That win also snapped back-to-back decision losses to Max Griffin and Santiago Ponzinibbio. In his latest fight, he beat Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision in April at UFC on ESPN+ 8.