Donald Cerrone Sounds Off On Breaking Mike Perry’s Arm At UFC Denver

Donald Cerrone sounds off on breaking Mike Perry’s arm as well as getting another W put in the win column. Coming into this fight, there was some bad blood. But coming out of it, there were no hard feelings it appears.

In the fight, which served as the co-headliner of UFC Denver at Pepsi Center, Cerrone was able to submit his former training partner. Cerrone finished Perry via armbar submission at 4:46 of the first round.

At the time of the finish, Cerrone was on the bottom. He caught Perry’s arm from guard, transitioned to an armbar. This is when he went belly down and Perry had no choice but to tap.

The fan favorite said in a post-fight interview that he knew Perry was in trouble before the ending of the sequence.

“I felt it pop before I went belly down,” Cerrone said in a post-fight media scrum (H/T to MMAFighting). “So the rest was just tearing the chicken wing off, yeah. I was taking it home with me.”

Donald Cerrone Sounds Off On The Finish

Perry made it known after the fight through the power of Twitter that Cerrone broke his arm as a result of that finish. Cerrone believes that Perry made a tactical mistake in his armbar defense, which caused the finish.

“Once I seen the clock, there was 30 seconds left. The monitor was right above me,” Cerrone said. “I was like, oh I better spin for this armbar. I did. He should have rolled the other way out of it. I don’t know why he didn’t. I was like, ‘Gotcha.’ So I went belly down on it. I was just gonna take it until the referee pulled me off.”

Donald Cerrone sounds off on making it known that he plans to go back down to lightweight after fighting ten times in the welterweight division.

“Super surprised me,” Cerrone said. “When he reached in and took a body lock on me. I wasn’t reaching around and defending it. I was like, yeah, have it. There you go. I just crumbled. And when I was in side control.”

Cerrone Confused By Perry’s Actions

“Cowboy” is hoping to close out his career with a UFC title. He had now won two of three after a three-fight losing streak. He thinks that Perry never took over the fight despite the one scoring a takedown.