BKFC standout and former UFC welterweight contender, Mike Perry has shared rather bizarre footage of himself sniffing, eating, and wearing a pair of women’s underwear on his head – on his official Instagram Stories.

Perry, an alum of the UFC, has so far enjoyed a promotional-perfect stint since moving to the David Feldman-led Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship last year, most recently landing an eventual second round TKO win over former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold in April in Broomfield, Colorado.

A 15-fight veteran under the banner of the Dana White-led, UFC, Mike Perry had debuted in bare knuckle fighting with a unanimous decision win over Julian Lane – before securing a decision victory against Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, Michael Page in London back in August of last year.

Fans question bizarre video shared by former UFC welterweight, Mike Perry

However, fans have reacted to Mike Perry’s latest post on his official social media, which shows the Flint, Michigan native sniffing and putting a pair of women’s underwear in his mouth, before then wearing them on his head.

this is insane even for Mike Perry standards pic.twitter.com/tRptKh5gvt — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 13, 2023

Exiting the UFC back in April of 2021, Perry, who boasts a 14-8 professional mixed martial arts record, including 11 separate knockout triumphs, most recently suffered a unanimous decision loss to recent feature, Daniel Rodriguez.

In his most recent professional win in the sport, Perry defeated fellow UFC alum, Mickey Gall – adding to a list of victories over the likes of Danny Roberts, Jake Ellenberger, Alex Oliveira, and Paul Felder to name a few.

Weighing up his future in BKFC following his April stoppage win over Rockhold, Perry – who was joined in the ring by former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, has since campaigned for a fight with the Crumlin counter-striker later this year.