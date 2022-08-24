Mike Perry echoes calls for Jake Paul fight: ‘It makes a lot of sense, I always show up’

Following a close decision win over one-time Bellator welterweight title challenger, Michael Page at a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) event in London last weekend, UFC alum, Mike Perry offered to share the squared circle with undefeated puncher, Jake Paul. And now days removed, Perry insists a fight with the Ohio boxer makes “a lot of sense”.

Perry, a welterweight alum of the UFC, turned his hand to bare knuckle fighting at the turn of this year, inking a multi-fight deal with the David Feldman-led, BKFC. And following a debut decision win over TUF veteran, Julian Lane in his promotional bow, Perry was forced to overtime in a decision win over Page – whom he stunning scored a knockdown over in the first round.

Grabbing the microphone following his win over London Shootfighters staple, Page, Perry called out undefeated professional boxer, Paul – offering to once again lace up a pair of gloves to fight the outspoken Ohio native.

“Jake Paul, you need an opponent,” Mike Perry said. “You need the money fight, I’m the real money fight. Maybe I’ll put the pillows back on if you’re scared to get in here.”

Mike Perry aims his sights in the direction of Jake Paul next

Doubling down on calls for a fight with YouTuber, Paul during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani this Wednesday evening, Perry claimed that a fight between the two made total sense.

“I think it makes a lot of sense – he (Jake Paul) keeps losing opponents,’ Mike Perry said. “I always show up for my fights. I have a lot of the attributes that he likes to compete against; UFC fighter, MMA fighter, shorter guy, smaller in weight, tough – and some people would say stiff, and don’t move my head – and I just beat a titan in combat sports.”

“I’m here, buddy, come and get me,” Mike Perry continued. “I feel like – I don’t need him. I don’t need him. MVP (Michael Venom Page) was huge for me. That makes me feel great about myself, so I’m just a great fighter who still loves to fight. I’m all about the fight. …”