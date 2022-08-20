Mike Perry Drops Michael Venom Page In Majority Decision Win, Calls Out Jake Paul – BKFC 27 Highlights

UFC welterweight alum, Mike Perry turned in a close, majority decision win after an overtime round against Bellator welterweight contender and one-time title challenger, Michael Venom Page in the British striker’s BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) debut — even landing a first round knockdown.

Perry, who previously competed under the David Feldman-led BKFC banner back in February, landed a unanimous decision win over fellow UFC alum, Julian Lane.

As for Page, the London Shootfighters trainee was making his first outing in professional bare knuckle fighting tonight in the capital against Perry, after dropping a unanimous split loss to Logan Storley in a Bellator welterweight title fight back in May.

Landing an impressive knockdown in the early goings of the first frame, Perry managed to sting Page with a straight right hand, dropping the Londoner to one knee.

Following a tense back and forth over the course of four further rounds, the sitting ringside judges scored the bout between Perry and Page a split draw, forcing a deciding overtime round.

Pouring the pressure on and landing a series of decent shots in the pocket as Page attempted to clinch on cue, Mike Perry managed to land a majority decision win over the former, securing his second straight BKFC victory since his landing in the organization.

Following the victory, Michigan native, Perry called for a fight against undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul — who himself is targeting an October return to active competition.

Below, catch the highlights from Mike Perry’s decision win over Michael Venom Page

