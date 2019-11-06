Mike Perry Issues Threat To Colby Covington Ahead Of UFC 245

Spread the word!













Welterweight Mike Perry says things will be “on sight” if he sees Colby Covington during UFC 245 fight week.

UFC 245 takes place December 14 and will be headlined by a welterweight title showdown between current champion Kamaru Usman and Covington. Perry, meanwhile, is also competing on the card as he looks to return to the win column against Geoff Neal.

And things could certainly get rowdy if Perry sees Covington ahead of the pay-per-view event:

“I’m going to give Covington a problem all week long,” Perry said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (via BJ Penn). “Let’s see if he is thinking about the right things when he gets in the ring [with Usman]. I hope he hears about this. If he catches sight of me, it’s on sight.

“…I won’t be looking for him, I’ll be looking to do my own thing. If I catch a glimpse, I might sneak over.”

Perry and Covington have gone back-and-forth on social media for a while now. When they usually do, “Chaos” notably always chooses to mock Perry’s wife. To that, “Platinum” believes it’s a case of simple clout-chasing from the former interim welterweight champion:

“I don’t know why people got problems with us,” he added. “Maybe he is just looking for clout because he can’t get none with that crotch-sniffing style.”

Things will certainly be interesting if the two are in the same room together leading up to UFC 245.

