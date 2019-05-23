Colby Covington Promises Mike Perry Title Shot – On One Condition

Spread the word!













Colby Covington isn’t the UFC welterweight champion yet – but he’s more than content to plan out his title defenses nonetheless.

Speaking to BJPenn.com Radio recently, “Chaos” made an interesting offer to “Platinum” Mike Perry. Covington promised Perry a shot at his future 170-pound title – if he could string together two-straight victories:

“If Mike Perry can win two fights in a row he’s getting an immediate title shot,” Colby Covington said. “I will defend my title against him. I know he can’t count to as high as two and I know he’s probably not going to win two fights row.

“If Mike Perry, that dumb motherf**king cousin f**ker, sheep lover, horse-face lover motherf**ker can win two fights in a row, Jason, he’s getting an immediate title shot. Winning two fights for a jobber who’s going to be fighting Indian casinos next year is going to be really tough for him.

“I don’t see it happening, but I wish him the best. I really do hope he wins another fight so I can literally break his jaw and send him packing. He’ll never fight again. I promise you that.”

Covington is a former interim welterweight champion. However, he has since been stripped of the title due to inactivity. Despite this, he’s believed to be the next challenger for current champion, Kamaru Usman, very soon. Not even thinking about the Usman match-up, Covington is already looking forward to a bout with Perry.

Should the pair share the Octagon, Covington believes he’d dominate the fan-favorite knockout artist:

“If they locked me in the octagon with him they’d probably give me assault afterwards,” Covington said. “I’d probably be in jail for assault because the dude, he’d be helpless in there against me. Literally, he’d be helpless.

“That’s just all it would be. He’d be helpless. He wouldn’t be able to do anything. He’d be so gassed out. He thought he was gassed out in one round against ‘Cowboy’ Olivera? Who the f**k is that guy? You’re talking about the cream of the crop [with me]. America’s champion.

“The best welterweight to ever grace the UFC. He has no shot, Jason. So, I’m hoping he can get on a two fight win streak so I could end his career. One more and he’s getting fast tracked to the title, man. I’m going to give him his shot. Mike Perry win two fights in a row.

“Come on, buddy. I’m praying for you. I know you can’t count to two, but I hope you can win two fights in a row.”