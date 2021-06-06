Mike Perry wants to say sorry for his recent run of poor form.

‘Platinum’ has looked uninspired as he slumped to decision defeats in his last two fights. Perry has lost four of his last five fights and despite being known for his knockout power, hasn’t scored a KO win since 2017.

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Perry noted that he hadn’t been good enough lately and took the moment to apologize to everybody for that.

“Hey, I guess I would like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely everybody. Because I should have been, could have been, a lot better than what I’ve been. But, I just… You know, you guys assholes a lot of the time so I was just like well I ain’t got nobody to win for except for me, myself, my baby and my girl. And she’s mean to me sometimes too, so then I’m like well watch this – I’m going to go out there and just get punched in the face.”

“No (seriously), I’ve got to do it for little guy. I do be trying. I just don’t know what happened,” Perry added. “This game is weird. I used to just tap people and they would stumble. And now it’s like I can’t even hit somebody. My dad, after my last fight, a week later he called me and was like ‘Mike if you’re going to get hit, f*cking hit them back. What the hell?’. So I am going to take that into consideration for my next training camp. I’m going to let some people take me down, or hit me, or do whatever they got to do and I’m going to make sure that I hit their ass back!” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you think Mike Perry will be able to get back to winning ways in his next fight?