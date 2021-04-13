Mike Perry has seemingly turned down the chance to train alongside his long-time rival, Darren Till, in England.

‘Platinum’ suffered another loss at UFC Vegas 23 this past weekend.

The 28-year-old looked far from his best as he slumped to a decision defeat against Daniel Rodriguez.

‘D-Rod’ was able to dictate the fight with his superior boxing skills.

Despite scoring two takedowns, Perry was unable to have any real impact on the fight.

The UFC fan favoruite has now lost four of his last five fights.

Till took to social media to react to Perry’s latest loss, offering his rival the chance to train with him at Team Kaobon in Liverpool. ‘The Gorilla’ even offered to accommodate Perry and his family during their stay.

“Got so much time & respect for Perry But here is the main important factor for me No team, NO FOUNDATIONS!!! You need a good solid team around you, who are willing to go to great lengths with you, Till wrote. “And then your coach, I am lucky enough to not just have a coach but as I believe a true master of all the arts. & as humble and deadly as they come!! If Perry fancies coming here for a few months I would more than be willing to accommodate him and his family and I’m sure my team would feel the same way Hope whatever he chooses in life he puts him & family 1st x”

The offer appeared to be sincere and earned Till the plaudits of MMA fans who admired the fact he wanted to put his beef with Perry to one side.

‘Platinum’ took to social media to question Till’s motives, he wrote.

“Y’all thought @darrentill2 was being genuine ? Yerrrr all skallywags!!”

