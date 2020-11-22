Mike Perry expects to return to action better than ever.

Perry suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Tim Means at the UFC 255 pay-per-view event last night. Despite having missed weight for the contest, Perry looked to be on his way to victory after nearly submitting Means in the first round.

However, Means survived and would go on to outbox Perry for the rest of the fight en route to eventually earning the unanimous verdict from all three judges.

The result meant Perry was back in the loss column and put his overall UFC record at 7-7. Given that he had an inexperienced corner that consisted of his pregnant girlfriend and longtime friend in addition to missing weight, many observers on social media called for “Platinum” to be released.

That doesn’t look to be the case as Perry plans on coming back better than ever.

“I will train hard. I will train more. I will be back better than ever.”

He would also thank the UFC for their support.

“Thank you @ufc for everything. You guys always looking out. Everybody have happy holidays ! ✌️”

Perry certainly has the talent to succeed and he can take one step closer to realizing it once he gets with a proper team. One that doesn’t include his girlfriend, friend or Darren Till for that matter.

What do you think of Perry’s comments?