Mike Perry Calls Out Nate Diaz: ‘I’d Beat That Guy’

Spread the word!













Popular welterweight Mike Perry has called for a fight against Nate Diaz. ‘Platinum’ is fresh of a big win over Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 12 this past weekend. Perry dominated the majority of the fight against Gall with his heavy hands and surprisingly impressive wrestling. He won the fight by unanimous decision on the judge’s scorecards.

Speaking to ESPN this week Perry made a shock call-out of Diaz who he believes is “skinny” and “weak”.

“I think he’s a skinny, weak little f**k like Mickey Gall,” Perry said. “I mean, I respect what he’s done in the sport. He plays the guard game in jiu-jitsu, he thinks he can box with that little weak-ass punches he’s got, little salt and pepper punchesHe doesn’t stand a chance to hit me hard enough. I’d hit him on the feet the same way Jorge Masvidal did, I’d play his guard. I’d get half guard, sit on top of him, it’d look exactly the same as the Mickey Gall fight did, to be honest with you.

Perry acknowledges Diaz would be a much tougher fight than Gall and he respects everything his potential opponent has achieved. Nonetheless he thinks the outcome would ultimately be similar to what we saw at UFC Vegas 4, he said.

“So, if you guys like that fight, then yeah, you’ll probably like the Nate Diaz fight too. He’s a little more durable, he’ll probably try to stand there and box back with me. But my power punches, just, I’ll sit him down. Everybody knows he’s durable. So, I’ll bust that eye open again. What can I say? That’s not hate, I’m not hating on Nate Diaz. He’s done things in the sport, he’s made money. Good for him, dude. I’ve always thought I’d beat that guy and it’s as simple as that. We’re talking about one on one, in the ring, fighting. And I win.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Diaz hasn’t fought since falling short against Jorge Masvidal for the inaugural BMF title at UFC 244. The TUF winner was stopped at the end of the third rounds due to cuts. He has been campaigning for a rematch ever since.

Do you think Mike Perry could beat Nate Diaz?