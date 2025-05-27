Mike Perry Calls Out Conor McGregor, Ready for War and to Knock Out Some Teeth

Mike Perry is tired of sitting on the sidelines. Despite being Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s biggest star, ‘Platinum’ has not fought for the promotion in over a year. Part of that may have something to do with BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor “firing” Perry after coming up short in a boxing match against Jake Paul last July.

Of course, nobody really believed that McGregor had handed the ‘King of Violence‘ his walking papers, but after a year on the shelf, fans started to wonder what the hell was going on with the former UFC fighter.

During a recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, Perry vented his frustration over the lengthy layoff, adding that if McGregor is ever going to step up and fight someone again, he’s the clear choice.

“Conor ain’t even going to fight anymore, he’s just talking! If he wanted to fight somebody, he should fight me,” Perry said. “They need to go ahead and give me a matchup so I can get in the ring, knock out someone’s teeth, make a big spectacle out of all of it, and then we can make any fight they want to make happen for the big bucks, too. I mean, it’s as simple as that, man.”

Mike Perry says he has a fight ‘coming up’

As it turns out, Perry may actually have a big announcement coming down the pike.

“Talking about it—I say what I say, that’s what I had to say, and you know, big things coming,” Perry continued. “I supposedly know some things that I’m not allowed to share, and I’m waiting for them to share it. I’m just training in the meantime for my opportunity, so there is a fight coming up!”

Platinum’ has gone 5-0 under the BKFC banner, earning wins over Julian Lane, Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves.