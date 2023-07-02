Taking in last night’s UFC Vegas 76 headliner between Sean Strickland, and Abusupiyan Magomedov – former promotional welterweight contender, Mike Perry has called for organizational president, Dana White to sanction a bare knuckle fight between himself and the polarizing, Strickland.

Perry, a former welterweight contender under the banner of the UFC, has so far enjoyed a stunning three-fight promotional-perfect run with the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) since landing with the David Feldman-led promotion last year.

Debuting with a unanimous decision win over The Ultimate Fighter alum, Julian Lane, the surging Flint native, Mike Perry would then land an overtime decision win over former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, Michael Page in a summer event in London.

And earlier this year, Mike Perry turned in a hugely-impressive win over former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, forcing a second round TKO win over the Santa Cruz native in Broomfield, Colorado.

Mike Perry suggests bare knuckle fight with Sean Strickland

And despite noting his interest in a potential future fight with former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor following a face-off with the Dubliner in the ring following his April return, Perry appears to have his interested piqued by a fight with UFC middleweight contender, Strickland.

“Me and Sean Strickland should bare knuckle box,” Mike Perry tweeted. “Show us the money and make it happen @danawhite @bareknucklefc”

Me and Sean Strickland should bare knuckle box, show us the money and make it happen @danawhite @bareknucklefc — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 2, 2023

Turning in his second consecutive victory at UFC Vegas 76 last night with his rallying second round TKO win over Magomedov, Strickland had previously landed a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov in January at the light heavyweight limit – calling for a title showdown with Israel Adesanya since.

“F*ck, man, it just needs to happen, you guys,” Sean Strickland told assembled media following UFC Vegas 76. “We know Izzy (Israel Adesanya) is on f*cking repeat, dude. They [the UFC] try to bring Abus – this is what the UFC said, ‘Man, the middleweight division is stagnant. Let’s get Abus in here. He might beat Sean.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah right, motherf*cker. Wait until you see what happens.’ Every time they’ve tried to bring new blood – the Frenchie (Nassourdine Imavov) I fought before, I sent him home. This guy, I sent him back. Every time they try to bring new blood in, I send them back. Give me the f*cking title. I earned it.”

“The one before that, I fought the other guy they were trying to [push], their last phenom that they were trying to [push],” Sean Strickland explained. “I took that guy on three-day f*cking notice. I took him on in a five round war and won every f*cking round. I paid my dues. I’ve f*cking paid my fues. Give me that sh*t.”