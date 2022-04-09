Mike Malott has a UFC debut to remember, knocking out welterweight veteran Mickey Gall with a highlight reel left hook finish.

It was immediately clear that both Malott and Gall had come to fight, as both men exchanged with reckless abandon. Malott had his nose busted up early, and Gall sustained a cut over his eye. It appeared that Gall was beginning to enter his stride, as he began pushing the pace and pressuring Malott back.

However, Malott embraced the war, fighting fire with fire. The Canadian welterweight landed the perfect punch, dropping Gall to the canvas, face first. He followed Gall down with a series of ultimately unnecessary follow-up strikes to ensure he had a debut to remember.

UFC 273 is shaping up to be yet another sensational PPV event.

Check out the highlights of Mike Malott’s finish below:

