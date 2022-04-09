LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie results throughout the night (Sat. April 9. 2022) live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rounding out tonight’s return to the Sunshine State for the UFC; an undisputed featherweight title fight between division champion, Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski, and the #4 ranked challenger, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski sttemptes to secure the third successful defense of his featherweight crown following a September win over Brian Ortega, while Jung looks to finally land the featherweight title at the second time of asking following a May main event victory against Dan Ige.

In the night’s co-main event; bantamweight champions, Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling, and Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan will look to settle their distinct rivalry and unify the bantamweight titles. The pair initially met at UFC 258 back in March of last year with Sterling landing the undisputed crown courtesy of a fourth round disqualification win after Yan landed an illegal knee.

In another high-profile pairing on the main card, Niteroi grappler, the #2 ranked, Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns puts his ranking on the line as he welcomes the undefeated, #10 rated, Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev to the Octagon.

Burns rebounded last July with a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson, whilst the captivating, Chimaev turned in his fourth UFC victory back in October on ‘Fight Island’ with a submission success against Li Jingliang.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie – Results

UFC 273 Main Card Results: (ESPN+/PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Petr Yan (ic)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

UFC 273 Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

UFC 273 Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:30 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Catchweight (118.5lbs): Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Catchweight (136.5lbs): Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

