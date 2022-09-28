UFC lightweight Mike Davis is scheduled to face Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC Vegas 61. The New York native spoke with Lowkick MMA’s Alex Behunin about his long-layoff, short-notice fight change, and gameplan against Borshchev.

Davis will make his UFC return after a 21-month layoff. He last fought at UFC Fight Island 8, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Mason Jones in January 2021. Davis also received a $50,000 fight of the night bonus.

The 29-year-old cited injuries and his refusal to fight overseas as the reason behind his absence. He says he originally accepted a fight against Jai Herbert at the beginning of the year. Once London was announced as the location, Davis chose not to take the fight. He’s convinced that his decision postponed his return to the octagon.

“After I said no to that fight, I feel like yeah I’m being sidelined and driven to the point where I’m out of money. Where I’m just going to do anything they want. I feel like it’s a manipulation play [by the UFC],” Davis said. “Maybe a little regret. I feel like I could have went out there and won the fight…which would have been a lot better financially overall career wise but I feel like it happened for a reason.”

Mike Davis Has a New Opponent In Viacheslav Borshchev

In August, the UFC announced that Davis was going to face Uros Medic on Oct.1. Borshchev stepped in for an injured Medic and became Davis’ new opponent. Davis says the change has not affected the game plan for his return.

“I never really prepare strictly for one person. I always just do what I do [and] get my body ready to kind of be in a war,” Davis said. “It doesn’t change anything, it’s just another person. I’ve said before, I like it better when there’s less of a camp.”

The American Top Team member has a record of 9-2 with 7 knockouts. He will face a fellow Dana White Contender Series (DWCS) alum in Borshchev, who trains out of Team Alpha Male. He scored a KO win on DWCS to earn a UFC contract. He also made a successful UFC debut after beating Dakota Bush by KO. Borshchev last fought in March, where he lost via unanimous decision.

While best known as a wrestler, Davis wants to keep the fight standing. He wants to test Borshchev’s striking game against his skillset.

“I like to beat people in their own realm, so I want to see how good of a striker he is, if good at all,” Davis said. “I’m not honed in to wrestle in the fight. If I need to, I will. I’m just going to go in there, mix it up and be a fighter.”