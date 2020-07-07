Mike Brown Tests Positive For COVID-19, Won’t Be In Jorge Masvidal’s Corner For UFC 251

Spread the word!













The odds have become a little more stacked for Jorge Masvidal as he will no longer have American Top Team head coach Mike Brown in his corner.

Masvidal takes on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in the UFC 251 headliner this Saturday on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island.

In addition to taking the fight on six days notice, “Gamebred” will now not have Brown cornering him as the coach confirmed his positive COVID-19 test.

Brown Heartbroken He Won’t Be At Fight

Brown revealed his disappointment at the fact that he won’t be at the fight to potentially watch Masvidal win his first-ever UFC title.

“Just heartbroken I’m not going to see Jorge win the world championship in person,” Brown told ESPN. “Nobody deserves it more than this guy. Nobody has paid more dues. Jorge is also one of the most thoughtful athletes I’ve ever met. He makes everyone feel they are with him and a huge part of this journey.

“The truth is this guy has been honing his skills for more than 20 years and developed one of the highest fight IQs the sport has ever seen. As far as being COVID positive, I feel good. The only pain I feel is in my heart.”

Mike Brown talking about not being able to corner Jorge Masvidal at #UFC251 💔



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/DfRRjh1Jky — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 7, 2020

While this is a new circumstance, it shouldn’t deter Masvidal too drastically as he remains confident of baptizing Usman and becoming the new welterweight champion.

What do you think of Brown not being in Masvidal’s corner?