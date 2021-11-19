Former UFC Bantamweight champion Miesha Tate believes an impressive win this weekend over Ketlen Vieira could be enough to earn her a title shot.

This weekend marks Tate’s second appearance in the octagon since her decision to make a return after five years following her retirement in 2016. In her first bout, just four months ago she would stop UFC veteran Marion Reneau in what was an impressive performance.

When a big a star as Miesha Tate returns to the sport, there acceptance that they would be fast-tracked towards the title. The champion of thew division, Amanda Nunes has already beaten half the top ten, an impressive win for Tate could see her in a title fight. We have seen weirder things.

“I think a dominant win over her for sure puts me in the top five.” Tate told ESPN MMA, “I understand it could definitely put me in a number one contender conversation.”

“I think it depends on the performance. With a dominant win, it could make me the next number one contender.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

A title shot would see Tate face the winner of Raquel Pennington V Nunes, but if the we are go off the bookmakers it would see Tate rematch the -720 favrioute, Nunes. Their first fight took place back in 2016 where Nunes defeated Tate for the title. Since then, Nunes has cemented herself as the greatest female fighter of all time. The first fight which took place in 2016, saw Nunes submit Tate in the first round but Tate is confident of her chances in a rematch.

“When I take that shot at Amanda, it will be the perfect timing.” Tate said “I’ll have the perfect aim. I will be the sniper to take her out. But I’m not gonna jump the gun.

“I’m going to build my way into it and make sure I’m allowing my body the time to evolve, my mind, everything to be in that perfect form so that when I get to that title shot, I’ll be ready.”

Miesha Tate’s Matchup This Weekend With Ketlen Vieira

Before Tate can think about what is next, she will have to deal with number seven ranked Ketlen Vieira. Vieira is coming off a loss against Yana Kunitskaya but has amassed wins over the likes of Cat Zingano and Sara McMann in her time in the UFC.

Tate had this to say about her matchup “She was on the verge of being a contender just a few fights ago, she was the hot prospect and she got upset by Irene Aldana. But that’s a very different style matchup to I am.

“So people might look at that and think well she lost to Irene by knockout she lost to Yana Kunitskaya who is definitely considered more of more of a striker, but she’s beaten Sara McMann and Cat Zingano which are more stylistically like me. So I imagine she’s probably feeling like she’s got this down but I’m telling you I am the most well rounded. I’ve gotten so much better with my striking, I’ve become a better athlete.

“People might be looking at that say oh you know maybe this will be Ketlens night but I’m gonna make a hell of a statement that night and its going to be my night.”

What do you think? Would you like to see Miesha Tate get a title shot next?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.