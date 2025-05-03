Miesha Tate claims Ronda Rousey should make UFC return: ‘She should have to go through me first’

Former undisputed bantamweight queen, Miesha Tate has claimed if Ronda Rousey ever wants to make good on a long-mooted return to the UFC — she should first meet her in a trilogy fight.

Tate, who returns to action tonight at UFC Fight Night Des Moines, takes on former featherweight title challenger, Yana Santos in her first outing since 2023.

On that occasion, the Washington native managed to snap a two-fight losing skid, taking home a stunning third round face crank submission win over Julia Avila. With the stoppage, Miesha Tate had racked up her first finish since winning the bantamweight crown at UFC 196 where she won the belt from common-foe, Holly Holm.

For Rousey, the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion has still yet to make good on a long-rumored return to the Octagon.

And sidelined since suffering back-to-back title fight losses to both Holm, and another common-opponent, Amanda Nunes — the latter at the end of 2016 in her return to action.

Miesha Tate claims Ronda Rousey should fight her in UFC return

However, in the time since, the Riverside grappler has been continually linked with a comeback fight to action.

And as far as Miesha Tate is concerned, if Rousey is to make a comeback — she must have to fight her for a third time.

“The only way I think Ronda (Rousey) comes back is if she really wants to,” Tate told Aaron Bronsteter. “I think she should have to go through me first if she does decide to come back.”

Twice fighting ultra rival, Rousey during her professional mixed martial arts career, Tate has gone 0-2 against the veteran former professional wrestling star.

Miesha Tate on Ronda Rousey Rivalry👀 #UFCDesMoines pic.twitter.com/hagwfnz987 — Burn Factory Show (@BurnFactory) May 3, 2025

First time around, Rousey won the Strikeforce bantamweight title in 2012, fracturing Tate’s arm with a stunning opening round armbar win. The following year — now in the UFC, Tate came unstuck in a rematch with Rousey, with the defending bantamweight queen lodging a third round armbar submission this time around.