Miesha Tate Prefers To Have Ronda Rousey’s Career Over Amanda Nunes’

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate was asked a very interesting question recently — would she rather have Ronda Rousey or Amanda Nunes’ career in mixed martial arts (MMA)?

Most would assume the answer would be Nunes. After all, she rose to fame with her knockout wins over Tate and Rousey, becoming the champion after the former. She then cemented her place as the greatest women’s fighter of all time by defeating fellow pound-for-pound great Valentina Shevchenko and then knocking out Cris Cyborg to become the featherweight champion.

Tate would have agreed some time ago. However, considering how Rousey was a pioneer for women’s MMA as well as a mainstream name known around the world, “Cupcake” believes she would answer differently now. Especially after having a daughter:

“You know, this is such a weird question because I feel like before I had my daughter, I for sure would have been like, ‘I’d rather have Amanda’s,’ to be honest,” Tate said on MMA Tonight. “But then looking at everything that is to gain off of the popularity and securing my daughter’s future, it’s almost like, how do you do it all? If you said something like Ronda hadn’t earned all of this? You know, Ronda did. She won, she did everything, she dominated, she did a lot of great things. She just got 100-fold recognition for everything she did.

“So basically, let’s take the names out of it. Would you rather win every bout – let’s assume we’re talking greatest of all time – while she [Ronda] was winning and she gets 100 percent return on it, or would you rather put 110 percent effort into it and get 50 percent return on it? So I’m looking at this, and I’m gonna say, you know what? I would rather have Ronda’s career. If you ask me who I’d rather be, I would say Amanda. But if you’re talking about, I’m gonna put 110 percent into this and what do you want to get out of it? Do you want to get 100 percent out of it, or do you want to get 50 percent out of it? I’m gonna say I want 100 percent.”

If @MieshaTate could take her fighter hat off and have the career of either Amanda Nunes or Ronda Rousey, which would she choose and why? She gives her answer to @RyanMcKinnell and explains her choice. pic.twitter.com/F6voTd8EiB — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) June 27, 2019

Tate has a point. While Nunes has the better career in terms of results and resume, she is still far from the household name that Rousey is, in terms of popularity as well as paycheck and drawing power.

