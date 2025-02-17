Report – Miesha Tate set for return fight at UFC Des Moines against Yana Santos in May

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate is reportedly set for her return to action for the first time since the end of 2023, returning in a clash against former featherweight title chaser, Yana Santos at a planned UFC Fight Night card in Des Moines, Iowa on May 3.

Tate, the current number eleven ranked bantamweight contender, has been out of action since he returned to winning-ways at UFC Fight Night Austin back in 2023, snapping a two-fight skid in a third round face crank submission win over the recently retired, Julia Avila.

As for Santos, the current number ten ranked bantamweight challenger herself snapped a three-fight losing skid at UFC Vegas 95 last summer, landing a decision win over Chelsea Chandler in her return to the Octagon.

Miesha Tate returns against Yana Santos in May

News of Miesha Tate’s return against Russian veteran, Yana Santos was first confirmed by the former this evening.

Prior to her submission win over Avila, Washington veteran, Tate had suffered a pair of back-to-back losses against Ketlen Vieira and Lauren Murphy, having snapped a five-year retirement in a knockout win over the retired, Marion Reneau back in 2021.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Winning undisputed bantamweight gold at UFC 196, Tate would rally to stop former champion, Holly Holm with a spectacular fifth round rear-naked choke submission win.

During her storied professional career, Miesha Tate has also racked up notable victories over the likes of Jan Finney, Hitomi Akano, Marloes Coenen, Julie Kedzie, Liz Carmouche, Rin Nakai, Sara McMann, Jessica Eye, and the above-mentioned, Avila.

A former Invicta FC featherweight champion, Santos unsuccessfully challenged then-featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg for the UFC title in her Octagon debut back in 2018, suffering a dominant first round knockout loss to the Brazilian megastar.

During her Octagon tenure, Santos has beaten common-foe, Vieira, as well as the likes of Reneau, and Julija Stoliarenko.