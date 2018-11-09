Miesha Tate Reacts To VP Role With ONE Championship

ONE Championship has been making some excellent moves as of late.

The Singapore-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion started by signing a former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion. They inked Eddie Alvarez to a multi-fight deal last month. To follow up, ONE was involved in the first-ever major trade in MMA history.

ONE sent Ben Askren to the UFC in exchange for pound-for-pound great, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. They also hosted several high-profile fighters at their “ONE: Heart Of The Dragon” event on Friday as well.

Now, ONE has announced former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate, is the new Vice President of the promotion. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Stiyodtong made the announcement recently. Details regarding Tate’s new role with the promotion weren’t made exactly clear, however, she discussed it on a recent appearance of SiriusXM Fight Nation 93.

It turns out, Tate will serve as a Brand Ambassador and a color commentator for ONE (via MMA Fighting):

“I know those are the two, really important roles. But again this was part of the reason why I was going to make this trip over, so that Chatri and I can really sit down and hash it out. “I thought we would wait to make the announcement until we kind of had that. But I’m ready for this. I’m not looking backward, I’m looking forward. And whatever it entails, I know that I’m ready for it.”