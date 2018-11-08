ONE Championship Appoints Miesha Tate As Vice President

ONE Championship continues to make waves in the world of mixed martial arts as they announced via a press release that Miesha Tate will serve as the new Vice President.

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced that it has appointed former women’s mixed martial arts world champion Miesha Tate as Vice President of ONE Championship.

The news of Tate’s signing is just the latest in a string of high prifle signings for the Asian based promotion. Former UFC Lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez signed a massive fight deal to come on board and that was followed by MMA’s first ever trade that sent Demetrious Johnson to ONE in exchange for Ben Askren.

ONE’s CEO Chatri Sityodting welcomed his new vice president via a tweet as the news broke:

Please join me in welcoming my good friend @MieshaTate to @ONEChampionship! She is one of the greatest female mixed martial artists in history. Above all, she has a heart of gold. Miesha will be moving to Singapore in early 2019 to join us as a Vice President. #WeAreONE — Chatri Sityodtong (@YODCHATRI) November 8, 2018

Tate later released a statement of her own thanking her new boss and stating she is looking forward to relocating to Singapore.

“I am thrilled to join ONE Championship as a Vice President,” Tate stated. “I truly believe in its mission of unleashing real-life superheroes who ignite the world with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration. I’m honored to bring my experience as a world champion and to help inspire the next generation of athletes. And of course, I am excited to relocate to my new home, Singapore, and travel throughout Asia.”

ONE Championship is back in action on Friday with “ONE Championship 83: Heart of the Lion,” which takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium.