In the UFC Vegas 10 main event we have an exciting strawweight match-up between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill. Waterson is looking to get back into title contention after losing succesive fights against Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Carla Esparza. Hill makes history tonight as the first African-American to main event in the UFC. ‘Overkill’ is also looking to get back in the win column after dropping a controversial split decision when she met Claudia Gadelha earlier this year. Who’ll take this one? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: I think this will be a really close and fun fight. It’s one I have to give the edge to Michelle Waterson. I think she’s been competitive with and beat more top-level fighters than Angela Hill. ‘Overkill’ looked great last time out and has really started putting it together as of late but I’m still not entirely convinced she has what it takes to be a true contender at 115lbs.

Prediction: Michelle Waterson

Ross Markey: Both Waterson and Hill are in need of a victory in his one following close, somewhat controversial defeats in their respective last outings. Hill on paper is certainly the more aggressive force when pitted with Waterson, who tends to employ a tentative display for the majority of her contests. I’m leaning toward Hill to outwork the Albuquerque favourite on her way to a win via the scorecards and start to rebuild some of the momentum which carried her along this year.

Prediction: Angela Hill

Ryan Galloway: In the main event two ranked women’s strawweights Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill will face off. I believe Hill will pass this test with relative ease. While neither fighter is a striking specialist on the feet I think Hill is the more competent fighter. Her shots might not be as flashy but I see them being more effective and sufficient enough to secure her the decision victory.

Prediction: Angela Hill

Harry O’Connor: I think Angela Hill won her last fight and shouldn’t have lost. I think she shown she can mix it up at the highest level and is progressing. Waterson gave Esparza a tough fight but I just think Hill will edge it, especially as she feels she won her last fight so she has a point to prove. I’m going to go with Hill by decision.

Prediction: Angela Hill

Ryan MacCarthy: Hill’s skill set has caught up to the best in the division, Waterson is an underrated grappler and a tricky opponent on the feet, one who can be difficult to find with strikes. This could prove to be a stylistic challenge for Hill, Waterson has the ability to end her night with a submission. But I really like Hill’s momentum going into this one, she probably should’ve won her last night against Gadelha.

Prediction: Angela Hill