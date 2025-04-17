Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov – Odds and Match Preview

Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov is a compelling middleweight matchup set for UFC Kansas City on April 26, 2025, at the T-Mobile Center. Both fighters are looking to climb the 185-pound rankings and make a statement in a division filled with contenders.

Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov – Odds

Michel Pereira is currently the favorite to win against Abus Magomedov, with most sportsbooks, such as bet365 review, listing Pereira at odds around 1.59 to 1.63, while Magomedov sits as the underdog at about 2.40. In American odds, that’s roughly -170 for Pereira and +140 for Magomedov, meaning you’d need to bet $170 to win $100 on Pereira, or a $100 bet on Magomedov would win you $140 if he pulls off the upset.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – MAY 04: (L-R) Michel Pereira of Brazil flips to pass the guard of Ihor Potieria of Ukraine in a middleweight bout during the UFC 301 event at Farmasi Arena on May 04, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The odds have been fairly steady since opening, with Pereira holding onto his status as the favorite. There haven’t been dramatic swings or changes in the betting lines in the weeks leading up to the fight, which suggests bettors and oddsmakers see Pereira as the more likely winner, but not by a huge margin.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Stylistically, Michel Pereira is the more explosive and creative striker, often using wild techniques and unpredictable attacks, while Magomedov is more methodical, mixing his striking with solid grappling and positional control. Pereira’s submission rate is slightly higher, but Magomedov’s knockout percentage is notably better.

In terms of physical attributes, Magomedov has a slight height advantage (1 inch) and a significant 5-inch reach edge over Pereira, which could play a role in striking exchanges. Pereira, on the other hand, is the younger man by three years and has more professional experience, with 44 more rounds fought and nearly a decade in the sport.

Abus Magomedov is a Russian fighter with a well-rounded skill set, blending striking and grappling. He joined the UFC in 2022 and has gone 3-2 in the promotion, with his only losses coming to top-tier opponents like Sean Strickland and Caio Borralho. Magomedov has a reputation for power, with 14 knockouts among his 27 wins, and he’s riding a two-fight win streak, most recently submitting Brunno Ferreira in October 2024

Michel Pereira is looking to rebound from his recent loss and reestablish himself as a contender in the middleweight division. Magomedov aims to continue his winning streak and break into the upper echelon of the division by defeating a well-known and dynamic opponent.

With both fighters hungry for a statement win and the odds suggesting a closely matched contest, this bout has real implications for the middleweight division. Whoever comes out on top will take a significant step forward in their UFC career, making this a must-watch fight on a stacked Kansas City card.