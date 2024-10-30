Michael ‘Venom’ Page offers to fight Shara Magomedov after UFC 308 ‘Just for the fun of it’

In a surprising offer following his stunning UFC 308 knockout victory, Shara Magomedov has been offered a route to the middleweight top-10 rankings in the form of a striking pairing with London contender, Michael ‘Venom’ Page — who describes the potential meeting as a “fun” matchup.

Improving to 15-0 as a professional over the course of last weekend on the main card of UFC 308, Russian contender, Shara Magomedov turned in a highlight-reel stoppage over Armenian striker, Armen Petrosyan — stopping the latter with a thunderous double spinning-back fist knockout in the second round of their clash.

As for Page, the former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger has been sidelined since dropping his first promotional loss back in June during International Fight Week, suffering a decision loss against unbeaten Irish challenger, Ian Garry at UFC 303.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page offers to fight Shara Magomedov after UFC 308

And retaining his status within the welterweight top-15 off the back of his loss, having previously outstruck Kevin Holland with ease in his Octagon debut earlier this year, Page has offered to make a middleweight move for a “fun” pairing with the undefeated, Shara Magomedov next.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Actually — I just forgot his first name [Shara] which is terrible — Magomedov,” Michael ‘Venom’ Page told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “He just fought and did the double spanning-back knuckle knockout. Then he called out my boy, Izzy (Israel Adesanya), Mate, I’m at that weight right now, you don’t even have to wait that long.”

.@michaelpage247 would absolutely move up to middleweight for a "nice stand up fight" against Shara Bullet:



"Leave my boy Izzy alone. He's trying to get back to the throne. I’ll take his place."



(🎥: @MikeHeck_JR) pic.twitter.com/Yj6MMkWeee — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 30, 2024

“That one [fight] there, I’ll just take that straight away just for the fun of it,” Michael ‘Venom’ Page continued. “That’s what I’m weighing at [185 pounds] — that’s what I’m grappling at right now. So, I’m in shape now ready to go now. That’s a good fight for me. I think — just a nice stand-up fight for everybody, just to come back to the game. And like I said, leave my boy, Izzy alone. He’s trying to get back to the throne. I’ll take his place.”