Michael Venom Page shuts down ‘Terrible’ fight with Stephen Thompson after UFC 299: ‘I could be wrong’

UFC welterweight Michael Venom Page envisions a ‘boring’ fight against Stephen Thompson should the pair meet in the future.

Page enjoyed a successful UFC debut last Saturday, convincingly outstriking Kevin Holland over three rounds. Holland refused to stay down despite being stunned throughout the contest after being on the receiving end of some flashy, but vicious strikes from Page.

Throughout his time in MMA Page has always been a showman, using his karate stance the 36-year-old often likes to throw big shots from the outside, leaping in with jumping knees and other explosive strikes. Page now finds himself in a great to position to push for some big fights at 170lbs given his recent performance and relative name value.

Michael Venom Page unsure of Stephen Thompson fight

Fans have called for Page to step in with fellow striker Stephen Thompson, who is similarly ranked and shares a similar style. However, Page explained that because of their similarity, it would equate to a boring fight.

“It’s weird because obviously, I’ve been hearing for years before I even got to the UFC and I always tell people the same thing, two positives don’t always make a positive” Michael Venom Page said during an interview with Sportsnet after UFC 299.

“What will be a great fight for me and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, will look like a terrible fight for everyone else because we’ll go back into auto-pilot of our point-scoring system and there’s a lot of battles that happen without anything really happening.” Page added.

“As soon as I’m about to throw that punch, I can sense that he’s got that counter ready and I might break away,”Page continued. “So, there’s going to be a lot of not much happening in my opinion. I could also be wrong and it could be an amazing fight but from my experience fighting high-level points fighters, it slows everything down.”

