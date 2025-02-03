Michael Venom Page coy on light heavyweight move after UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Alex Pereira is dangerous’

Off the back of his impressive UFC Saudi Arabia win, Michael Venom Page has somewhat shut the door on rumors of a potential light heavyweight leap — claiming he would be wise to skirt a fight with Brazilian champion, Alex Pereira, whom he labelled as “dangerous.

Page, a former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, made his third outing in the Octagon over the course of last weekend, making an impromptu middleweight division debut.

And racking up his sophomore promotional victory, veteran striker, Page turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over the highly-touted, Shara Magomedov — handing the Russian striker his first-ever mixed martial arts loss in the process.

Welcoming the chance to continue at 185lbs following his win — as well as keeping tabs on the welterweight title picture, which he claims is appealing to him, Page was also heavily linked with another quickfire division move, this time to light heavyweight.

Michael Venom Page unsure on permanent 205lbs move next

However, speaking with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening, London Shootfighters staple, Page played down an extended move to 205lbs, citing the danger Sao Paulo knockout kingpin, Pereira possess as the main factor.

Yeah, I can definitely see myself doing a fight up again [at light heavyweight],” Michael Venom Page said. “Yeah, of course, but for me, that’s what I say, when I’m fighting guys that like to strike, I will fight up to heavyweight. It doesn’t faze me because it’s striking. And as much as these guys have got power, they have to land something for it to be effective. And you see how much I frustrate people.

"[Alex Pereira] is dangerous. I'm staying away from him." 😂



MVP on a potential move to light heavyweight. pic.twitter.com/F2TNGi1fJu — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 3, 2025

“That guy’s [Alex Pereira] dangerous, man. I’m staying away from him,” Michael Venom Page replied when asked if would fight Alex Pereira, after welcoming the chance to take on former champion, Jiri Prochazka in a “fun” fight at the light heavyweight limit.