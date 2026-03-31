Michael Morales Calls for Islam Makhachev Fight Once Again, Says He’s Ready

Michael Morales has one name on his mind: Islam Makhachev. The No. 3-ranked welterweight contender who knocked out Sean Brady in Round 1 at UFC 322 is now itching to return to the octagon to fight champion Makhachev.

The Russian, on the other hand, is expected to make the first defense of his 170-pound strap in August, and an official announcement regarding the date and opponent is expected soon.

During a recent interview with Alvaro Colmenero, when Morales was asked if he believes he’s the next welterweight title challenger, the 26-year-old said:

“If God allows it, yes. We are looking for that fight with him [Islam Makhachev]. They already gave us excuses over there to not fight. But I’m willing. I’m willing one hundred percent.”

He added:

“I’m not going to take away merit from my rival because Islam is a legendary fighter. He has done his thing and already has two titles, but I have also come with that hunger to win the title.”

Check out Michael Morales’ comments below:

🚨 Michael Morales says he respects Islam Makhachev’s legacy but is ready to step up and fight for the belt



"We are looking for that fight with Islam. They already gave us excuses not to fight, but I’m willing. I’m not going to take away merit from my rival because Islam is a… pic.twitter.com/9Bul4fpniv — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) March 30, 2026

Morales and Makhachev were previously rumored to fight in January, and per reports, the UFC brass reached out to both fighters with the offer, and they both declined. Makhachev did not have ample time to prepare as he had just fought last year in November. Morales, too, fought at UFC 322 and wanted rest and recovery over a title fight in January 2026.

Michael Morales sends warning to Ian Machado Garry

During the same interview, Michael Morales admitted that he hates No. 2 welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry. Morales added that if he were to lock horns with the Dubliner anytime soon, it would be the first time he would fight a very aggressive fight.

“I do hate him [Ian Machado Garry]. I don’t have a very good feeling about him. Yeah, I do like him a little bit, but at the end of the day he’s a fighter too, and I’m not going to get overconfident. I also have to prepare myself if I want to fight him. The fight would be very intense if it happens, but I’d like to face him.” “A long time ago at the performance in Las Vegas, we had a run-in, but since there was no camera, there was nothing to prove it. I know what he did… I’ve said with him it’s always a completely different fight. If I were to fight him, it would be the first time I would do it in a very aggressive way.”

Check out Michael Morales’ comments below:

👀Michael Morales says he hates Ian Machado Garry, and if they fight in the future, he’ll go in very aggressively



"I think that if I were to fight him, it would be the first time I fight in a very aggressive way, which I haven’t done yet."



via: @KOlmeneroMMA pic.twitter.com/Px0mLrpwjX — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) March 31, 2026

Either “The Future” or the Ecuadorian is expected to be next in line to face Islam Makhachev. Both fighters have already called out the pound-for-pound king several times. Morales has previously hinted that he has signed a contract to face Makhachev.

Garry, on the other hand, has voiced frustration over the delay and has blamed the 34-year-old Russian for not being an active UFC champion.