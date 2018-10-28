Michael Johnson Skeptical Artem Lobov Returns Weigh-In Fine

UFC featherweight Michael Johnson picked up a hard-fought decision win over Artem Lobov in the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., October 27, 2018) UFC Moncton from New Brunswick, Canada.

The bout came with a ton of buzz and backstory. Johnson filled in on short notice for Lobov’s original opponent Zubaira Tukhugov. The teammate of Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced off due to his involvement in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. Khabib said he would leave the UFC if Tukhugov was cut, and Lobov later said the same.

All that will be sorted out in time. Johnson came in to save the day in terms of keeping Lobov on UFC Moncton. He had to cut a ton of weight in a short amount of time to do so. “The Menace” missed weight by one pound as a result. Lobov insisted he respected Johnson’s efforts and would give him back his 20 percent fine.

Johnson Isn’t Sure

It was a rare gesture that is still apparently uncertain at the time. Johnson told MMAjunkie after his win last night that it has to go through the commission first. Then Lobov will have to give it back to him. He doesn’t sound like he fully believes that will happen:

“Apparently the commission has to take it out and give it to him. We’ll see if he’s a man of his word like he said, and he’ll give it back. My management team’s going to get with his management team, and we’ll see what happens.”

Johnson then dove into detail about his win over Lobov. Although “The Russian Hammer” pushed the pace, he didn’t land too many punches. On the flip side, he landed a ton of shots that bloodied the Russian striker. In fact, “The Menace” said the most damage he absorbed was from a headbutt:

“He hit me what, three times, maybe?” Johnson said. “I think the damage I have on my face was from a headbutt. He hit me with a few kicks, but that was pretty much it. I was in and out, and he really couldn’t touch me that much, and I did a lot of damage. I don’t see how he would have thought he would have won the fight at all.”

Keep The Ball Rolling

“The Menace” depleted himself to make it to UFC Moncton. But he’s now on a two-fight win streak at 145 pounds after posting up-and-down results against the best lightweights in the world. He wants to keep that momentum rolling by fighting again soon. Johnson is aiming at December’s UFC Adelaide as a potential date:

“A great fight in December (is what I want next),” Johnson said. “The Australia card or anytime in December. I’m available, I’m here to fight. I’m a fighter, that’s what I do. I’m in the gym training 24-7, and whenever the UFC calls then I’m here for a short-notice fight, I’m going to take it. Nobody in mind. I just want to fight.”

He won’t be calling anyone out for the bout, however. After years of fighting the top lightweights in the world, he said he’s pat callouts: