Michael Chiesa Offers Insight Into Failed Colby Covington Call Out: ‘He Doesn’t Have the Desire to Compete’

Is Colby Covington done fighting?

Returning to the Octagon at UFC Atlanta this weekend, Michael Chiesa will square off with fellow TUF alumnus Court McGee in a fight that has hardcore MMA fans salivating.

However, it’s not the clash that Chiesa was hoping for.

Following his third-round submission victory over Max Griffin last year, ‘Maverick’ called out Covington. It sounded like a good idea to everyone, including TUF 33 coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, who initially proposed the idea.

Michael Chiesa says Covington is more focused on streaming than fighting

The bout even appeared to gain some traction among UFC matchmakers and executives, but according to Chiesa, the hardcore MAGA supporter ultimately declined.

“I don’t know if I can really divulge much, but the powers at be liked the idea, Chael and DC liked it a lot, the higher-ups loved the idea, and I thought it would have been great ending to The Ultimate Fighter but I’ve kinda just given up on the idea of calling the guy out,” Chiesa said during the UFC Atlanta media day. “I think he’s going to go a different direction in his career, and I think being a streamer is what he’s pursuing right now. He doesn’t have the desire to compete as much as he did before.” “So, it’s just time to move on and let him do what he wants to do, and if he fights again, he fights again,” Chiesa added. “I’m focused on Court McGee and moving him out of the equation.” It’s his loss and the fans’ loss because he brings a lot of heat the way he builds his fight, and I have the style to beat him, but move on, it’s over. “He’s a nice guy off camera, dick on camera.”



After a lackluster half-decade that saw ‘Chaos’ drop four of his last six inside the Octagon, the former three-time UFC title challenger seems more interested in streaming and playing poker than competing.

But despite his lack of wins and activity, Covington is still occupying a spot in the welterweight top 10, making him a prime target for fighters looking to break through in the division.