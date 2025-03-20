‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas Returns at UFC Atlanta on June 10

‘Thug’ Rose is back!

The former two-time UFC strawweight champion will reportedly return to the Octagon on June 14 for a Fight Night event in Atlanta. Namajunas is expected to square off with twelfth-ranked flyweight contender Miranda Maverick.

No official announcements have been made regarding the fight, but Maverick seemingly jumped the gun by announcing the bout on social media.

“Rose has been an inspiration for so many women, especially in WMMA, and I am no exception,” Maverick wrote on Instagram. “I watched her fight as I was coming up in the sport and then I got to train with her on a regular basis. We have been training together for the past few years, but luckily train primarily at different gyms. Now it’s time to duke it out in front of the world and then go back to sharpening each other’s tools. I’m honored to share the cage with a champion person and fighter and I am ready to put the stamp on where I belong!”

‘Thug’ Rose gunning for her third win as a flyweight

Namajunas currently sits as the No. 6 ranked contender at flyweight following wins over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez. ‘Thug’ Rose has gone 2-2 since making the move up from strawweight to flyweight in 2023 with all four of those bouts going to the scorecards. She came up short against Erin Blanchfield in her most recent outing in November.

Meanwhile, Miranda Maverick goes into her first appearance of 2025 riding a four-fight win streak, including unanimous decision victories over Andrea ‘KGB’ Lee, Dione Barbosa, and Jamey-Lyn Horth. She also picked up a third-round armbar submission win over Priscila Cachoeira during that run.

Overall, ‘Fear The’ Maverick is 8-3 inside the Octagon with three of those wins coming inside the distance.

Thus far, the only other fight scheduled for UFC Atlanta is a light heavyweight showdown between Alonzo Menifield and undefeated finisher Oumar Sy.