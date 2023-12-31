Michael Chandler reacts to June 28. fight with UFC star Conor McGregor, 185 pound leap: ‘Any weight is good with me’

Amid revelations from former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor that he will headline UFC 302 on June 28. during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a middleweight limit bow for both himself and Michael Chandler – the latter – a career-lightweight, insists “any weight” is fine by him.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

And in his last Octagon walk, former Bellator MMA three-time lightweight kingpin, Chandler suffered an eventual third round rear-naked choke loss of his own to former interim champion, Poirier.

Serving as an opposing coach against McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter 31 this year, Chandler finally appears to have some movement on his fighting future, with the Dubliner announcing he will fight the Kill Cliff FC staple on June 28. next – during a slated International Fight Week event.

“Ladies and gentleman, a Happy New Year to you all,” Conor McGregor said in the video posted on social media. “I would like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time, will take place in Las Vegas, for International Fight Week, on June 29.”

“Come a little closer, and the opponent; Michael Chandler,” Conor McGregor continued. “And the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds.”

Michael Chandler welcomes middleweight fight with Conor McGregor

And reacting to news of his June 28. clash with McGregor, Chandler, who would be making a middleweight divisional debut in tandem with the ex-two-weight champion, appeared willing to make such a massive leap.



“Just got off the phone with Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA),” Brett Okamoto posted on his official X account. “He watched Conor’s announcement of their fight on June 29 with me on speaker. He laughed as it played and (regarding the 185 stipulation) said, “Here we go. Any weight is good with me.”

