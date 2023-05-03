UFC lightweight contender, Michael Chandler appears unmoved by the potential of incoming foe, Conor McGregor receiving an exemption to return to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool for a period of six months before their fight, claiming the Dubliner would likely be “clean” to compete if just two negative drug test samples.

Chandler, the current #5 ranked lightweight contender, has been earmarked to share the Octagon with Crumlin counter striker, McGregor before the close of this year at the welterweight limit, with the duo competing as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year.

And while an official date, location, venue, or event for the expected showdown of the strikers has yet to be determined by the promotion, Chandler remains hopeful that a fight with ex-two-weight champion, McGregor actually occurs before the end of this annum.

However, a sticking point for a return appears to be McGregor’s spat with anti-doping agency, USADA – with the 34-year-old appearing to attempt to skirt a mandatory six month period of entry in the testing pool, along with providing two negative drug test samples before he can make a return, with the former champion claiming the agency will not be the “be all and end all” determining his comeback.

Michael Chandler unmoved by Conor McGregor’s spat with USADA

And according to Missouri veteran, Chandler, he has no issue with McGregor receiving a UFC-approved exemption from the USADA testing pool period of six months in order to score a fight.

“Conor (McGregor) says one thing, USADA says another,” Michael Chandler told ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto. “As we like to see, Conor publicly be in spats, whether it be [with] Dana (White) here and there, other people here and there, sponsors here and there. People that don’t even make sense for him to be picking fights with; different weight classes, differen organizations. It’s all just a big show.”

“I don’t kow what the understanding is,” Michael Chandler explained. “I could see it very well being just two clean tests. I have no problem with it being two clean tests. I couldn’t care less. If you do two clean tests, sounds to me like you’re clean. At this point, who am I to say what the stipulations are? But obviously, yeah, I’m ready for him to get cleared.” (Transcribed by MMA News)