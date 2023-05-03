Former UFC lightweight title challenger, MIchael Chandler remains somewhat confident an earmarked fight with former champion, Conor McGregor actually occurs this year – claiming the Dubliner’s legacy would be stained entirely if he “chickened out” of a comeback.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the UFC banner, has been earmarked to make his Octagon return later this year in a welterweight fight against the current #5 ranked lightweight, Chandler, however, at the time of publication, neither have penned official bout agreements for a fight.

Featuring as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this annum, McGregor and Chandler appear to be on a certain collision-course, however, the pair have yet to see an official venue, date, event, or location confirmed for their expected fight.

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor fight eventually happens

As days and weeks rumble along without confirmation of a bout, many have speculated that the Crumlin native will fail to make good on a fight with Chandler, however, the latter believes McGregor’s ego won’t allow for him to withdraw now.

“That’s a thought that you have every single fight, every single fight camp leading up to stepping into the actual Octagon,” Michael Chandler told ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto. Of course, when it comes to Conor (McGregor) and what he’s doing, he’s one of the only guys that we’ve seen in this sport who really doesn’t have to keep fighting. When it comes to, ‘Hey, this guy doesn’t need to keep fighting, he’s got enough money, he’s got enough fame…’ So, of course, there’s that extra caveat.”

“But I think – and I’ve said this in the past – Conor, to his core, really is romantic about combat sports or the sport of mixed martial arts,” Michael Chandler explaine. “And I think he’s got an ego the size of Texas, so I think he needs to get back in there and continue to feel that rush… I think he’s coming back. It sure would be a huge stain on his legacy leading everyone down a road, making people think he’s coming back, and then kind of chickening out.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Himself sidelined since November of last year, Chandler featured on the main card of UFC 281, suffering an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier.