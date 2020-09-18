The newest addition to the UFC lightweight division, Michael Chandler claims he is ready to take on and beat the best in the world on a moment’s notice.

Former three-time Bellator champion, Chandler signed for the UFC yesterday and it was announced he will serve as back-up for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24.

Speaking to TMZ Sports Chandler spoke of his delight of signing for the UFC and willingness to fight the best fighters on the planet straight away, he said.

“I told the UFC, ‘Listen, I’m not here for a long time – I’m here for a good time. I want to jump right into that top five right away. Either I am who I say I am, or I’m not. Sink or swim. Throw me in there with the wolves and let’s see where I come out.”

Chandler understands that most fighter would want some more time to prepare for what could be the biggest fight of his life but he believes if called upon he’ll be fully prepared to beat Nurmagomedov or Gaethje in the UFC 254 main event.

“I fought Aug. 7, so that’s an 11-week turnaround,” Chandler said. “Not a lot of guys would take a fight on an 11-week turnaround, especially with a new organization. But for me, I’ve always been active. The day after my fight, I got right back to the gym.

“I wanted to be ready for this opportunity if there was an opportunity in October or November. But I just heard about that very, very recently, and I’m excited about the opportunity. I know I’m going to be ready to step into that cage Oct. 24 and beat either Khabib or Gaethje if something goes awry.”

“No disrespect – I’m a fan of and respect the work of every single guy in the UFC, period. But especially in the lightweight division, I’ve said it for 11 years: I’m the best lightweight on the planet,” Chandler said. “Have I disproven that theory numerous times by losing or having underwhelming performances? Absolutely. But people love a winner, but they love even more a winner who loses, comes back, and sets himself for a comeback.

“I’ve gone through a lot in this sport, and nothing can take this opportunity away from me. If it is Oct. 24, I’m going to be ready, and I think I’m think I’m just a different animal.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Michael Chandler could beat Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje?